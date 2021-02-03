Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $530.00 at Citigroup

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $524.84.

NYSE:TMO opened at $518.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $487.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

