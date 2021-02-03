IBM Retirement Fund Invests $233,000 in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in American Financial Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 423,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

