Turning Point Brands (TPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TPB opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.89 million, a PE ratio of 123.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $54.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPB. B. Riley upped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

