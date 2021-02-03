MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.15. MGT Capital Investments shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 28,542,500 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. As of January 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

