Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.41

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 167888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tuscan by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 34,463 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tuscan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan in the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

