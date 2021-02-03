Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5,000.00

Shares of Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and last traded at GBX 4,982 ($65.09), with a volume of 19980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,926 ($64.36).

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Genus plc (GNS.L) from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,391.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,980.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In related news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,192 ($54.77), for a total transaction of £133,557.12 ($174,493.23).

About Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

