Short Interest in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Decreases By 25.8%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $860.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.96. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $387,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $187,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.