BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $195.00

Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.55), with a volume of 440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.50 ($2.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of £39.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 188.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 183.33.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Company Profile (LON:BP.B)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.