Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $188.40

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 188.40 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 187.75 ($2.45), with a volume of 826967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.50 ($2.41).

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (BBOX.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (BBOX.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159 ($2.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.29.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

