Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,900 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 740,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 367,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Berry Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $324.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $89.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth $66,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

