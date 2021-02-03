Short Interest in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Declines By 15.9%

Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Brainsway has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 million, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brainsway will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Brainsway as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

