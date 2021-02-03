Financial Comparison: Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) vs. Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Yamana Gold 7.77% 5.42% 3.19%

45.0% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Yamana Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yamana Gold $1.61 billion 2.88 $225.60 million $0.13 37.08

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas and Yamana Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Yamana Gold 0 4 7 0 2.64

Yamana Gold has a consensus target price of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 58.37%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc., a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc. has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

