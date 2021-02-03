Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $958,065. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 456,160 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.51 million, a P/E ratio of 115.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

