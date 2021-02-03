RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (FRA:RWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (FRA:RWE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €35.64 ($41.93).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RWE. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($44.12) price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) stock opened at €36.12 ($42.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.72. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

