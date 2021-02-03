PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PVH Corp have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock received a boost from sales and earnings beat in third-quarter fiscal 2020. Moreover, e-commerce sales remained positive driven by strong online sales growth in all regions, even after the reopening of stores. It envisions online sales to represent 20% of total sales over the next few years. It has been witnessing declining SG&A expenses for the past few quarters. However, continued impacts of COVID-19 and resurgence of cases, leading to temporary store closures in some parts of Europe and soft store traffic in North America hurt quarterly results. Sluggishness in Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Heritage Brands businesses also hurt sales. Management expects the COVID-19 woes to continue hurting fourth quarter revenues and earnings due to resurgence in cases.”

Get PVH alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. PVH has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $34,253,932.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $2,590,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 7,506.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $1,376,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.