Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $368.01

Shares of Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.01 and traded as high as $380.00. Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) shares last traded at $369.00, with a volume of 6,504 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 368.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 348.34. The firm has a market cap of £161.00 million and a P/E ratio of 44.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a GBX 3.57 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.72%.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

