Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €40.88 ($48.09).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGO shares. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

SGO stock opened at €42.05 ($49.47) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.85. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

