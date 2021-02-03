LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LVMUY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.00.

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

