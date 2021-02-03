IBM Retirement Fund Invests $238,000 in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,773,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,575,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

