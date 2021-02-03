Strs Ohio Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 105.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,149,000 after acquiring an additional 251,884 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,198,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after buying an additional 53,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after buying an additional 106,645 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 364,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,777,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,973.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,576 shares of company stock worth $2,652,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

