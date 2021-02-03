Strs Ohio Acquires 1,900 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Tenable by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,738 shares in the company, valued at $43,386,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.