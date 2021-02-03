Strs Ohio Buys 3,312 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,907,059. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

AutoNation stock opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.41.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.