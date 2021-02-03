Strs Ohio Purchases 1,077 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 37.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,586,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of -97.55 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $55,287.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,638 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,396. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.78.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

