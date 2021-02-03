Strs Ohio Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 103,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 402,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 104,386 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Textron by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TXT opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 140166 raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

