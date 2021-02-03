Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,373 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brookfield Property REIT were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter valued at $379,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter valued at $668,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter worth about $986,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ric Clark sold 222,154 shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $3,463,380.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BPYU opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

