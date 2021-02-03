Strs Ohio Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

