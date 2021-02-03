Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -125.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million.

PACB has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $3,346,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,394.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,242,750 shares of company stock valued at $72,689,910. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

