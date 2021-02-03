V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stake Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 28.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 225,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 50,203 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of -617.46, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 73.13%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

