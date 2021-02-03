New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,200 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,036 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Perficient were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at about $6,948,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 336,165 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 98,972 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter worth about $3,596,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Perficient by 56.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,383 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.04 per share, for a total transaction of $39,596.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,115.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $616,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,484,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,277. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70.

PRFT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

