New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,750,000 after buying an additional 210,459 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,208,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

ADS stock opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

