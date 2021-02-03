New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 16,500 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 73.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Shares of REZI opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.12 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

