New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,300 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

