New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.70.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTFC stock opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

