New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

STL opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

