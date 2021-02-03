New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NYSE FLO opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

