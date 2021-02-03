Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 55.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 99,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 146,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 118.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $184,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at $952,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $765,351.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,811.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,524 shares of company stock worth $1,030,714. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

VMI opened at $205.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $217.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.