Insider Buying: Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$10,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 564,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$290,604.60.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$23,100.00.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) stock opened at C$0.51 on Wednesday. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.68.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.