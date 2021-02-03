Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) Insider Buys C$19,962.08 in Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.87 per share, with a total value of C$19,962.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at C$19,962.08.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 31,930 shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.53 per share, with a total value of C$144,665.25.

On Monday, November 30th, Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 12,200 shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.58 per share, with a total value of C$55,847.94.

CRWN opened at C$5.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.41. The stock has a market cap of C$50.63 million and a PE ratio of -5.21. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.14 and a 52 week high of C$8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) from C$7.65 to C$5.60 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

About Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

