Insider Selling: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) Director Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Christian Milau sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,647.50.

Shares of NDM stock opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.28. The stock has a market cap of C$407.24 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.18.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.0202703 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

