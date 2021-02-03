Insider Buying: Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Purchases 1,150 Shares of Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $231,437.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $213.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.49. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.