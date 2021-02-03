Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 114,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

NYSE:SLF opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

