Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 20,213 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,213 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 15.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in O-I Glass by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 16.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 58,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UFS lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

OI stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

