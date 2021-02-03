Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.3236 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

