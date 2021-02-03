Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $247,000 Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after buying an additional 101,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 33.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after buying an additional 100,378 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,231,000 after buying an additional 92,488 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Neogen by 38.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $87.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $2,502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,375 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,207 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

