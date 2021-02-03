Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 15,500 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

