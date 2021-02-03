TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 931,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after acquiring an additional 434,356 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 788.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 225,661 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 48.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 171,056 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at about $4,458,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $25,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,968 shares of company stock worth $883,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

