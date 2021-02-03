886 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $345.05 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $370.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Cfra raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.59.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

