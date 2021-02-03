International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYSI stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BeyondSpring Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BYSI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

