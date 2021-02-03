International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,485 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,485 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,531 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFT opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $66,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.