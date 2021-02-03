International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $36,000 in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJW. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in SJW Group by 292.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

NYSE SJW opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.91%.

In other news, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $36,965.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,448 shares of company stock worth $433,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

